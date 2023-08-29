Today Is First Of The New Year For Charlotte’s Niner University Elementary

Monday, Aug. 28, was the first day of a new year for UNC Charlotte’s school — Niner University Elementary, and Charlotte 49ers student-athletes were on hand to welcome students.

The school opened in August 2020 with less than 100 students in kindergarten through second grade. This year, NUE is a traditional elementary school serving students from across Mecklenburg County in kindergarten through fifth grade. In fact, some of the incoming fifth-graders started their educational journeys during the inaugural year.

Niner University Elementary provides UNC Charlotte Cato College of Education students hands-on experience in teaching, leading, learning and counseling in a school setting.

