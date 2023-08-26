HopeWay Welcomes Dr. Harold Koplewicz At Central Piedmont’s New Theater

HopeWay welcomes Dr. Harold Koplewicz, one of the nation’s leading child and adolescent psychiatrists and the President & Medical Director of Child Mind Institute to speak on the current state of child and adolescent mental health in our nation and community at Central Piedmont Community College’s New Theater September 13 at 6:00PM.

Dr. Koplewicz will address the top challenges our youth are facing and ways to offer meaningful support and help build resiliency. Dr. Alyson Kuroski-Mazzei, HopeWay’s CEO & Chief Medical Officer will sit down with Dr. Koplewicz for an honest and impactful conversation that you do not want to miss.

