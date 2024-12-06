JCSU Professor Terza Lima Neves Speaks At TEDx On Vision Boards

Johnson C. Smith University Professor Dr. Terza Lima Neves recently shared her reflections on the power of professional vision boards and the importance of remaining open to unexpected opportunities. In May of this year, she created a vision board for 2025 that included the goal of delivering a TEDx talk. However, the opportunity presented itself much sooner than anticipated. Initially intimidated by the prospect of speaking at TEDx so soon after setting her goal, she embraced the challenge with the support of her community—friends, family, and students.

This culminated in a full-circle moment for Professor Neves, as the TEDx talk took place in Cabo Verde, on the island of São Vicente, and in the city of Mindelo—her birthplace. She expressed deep gratitude to TEDx Mindelo for the opportunity and to her fellow speakers for their warmth and encouragement, which helped create a strong sense of community. Professor Neves feels profoundly enriched by the experience, as it has connected her with an incredible new network of people. She looks forward to sharing her TEDx talk on “Teaching and Learning with Compassion in a Post-Pandemic World” once it has been edited and posted by the TEDx team.

Professor Neves is especially grateful for the students in her intro to poli sci class for helping her prepared for this moment. Throughout the semester they listened to several versions of the speech and gave her honest and critical feedback which helped her tremendously.

The photograph was taken by the talented Mario Soares (@mariosoares.photography).

MORE >>>