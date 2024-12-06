Central Piedmont December Graduation Dec 12

Central Piedmont Community College is excited to honor its graduates’ hard work and accomplishments as they walk across the stage to commemorate this incredible milestone. Please join in celebrating your classmates and friends.

Location: Bojangles Coliseum

Date: Thurs., Dec. 12

Time: 10 a.m.

Important Notes:

Please review the Bojangles Coliseum clear bag policy before attending the event.

Check the Graduation Services website for photo galleries after the event.

Livestreaming: Can’t make it in person? Join us via YouTube, where we’ll be livestreaming the festivities at 10 a.m.

