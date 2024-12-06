Charlotte December Grad Lizbeth Vazquez-Cortez Takes Her Family To Paris

As Lizbeth Vazquez-Cortez stood marveling at the Eiffel Tower during a study abroad trip, the first thing she thought to do was FaceTime her mom to share the wonder of the moment.

“I went to Paris, and so did my family, because I was sending them pictures and connecting with FaceTime,” the Belk College of Business December graduate said, describing her trip. “My mom’s dream has always been to go to Paris. Me going to Paris was like her also going to Paris. She loves the Eiffel Tower. She even has framed pictures of it.”

Vazquez-Cortez’s inclusion of her family during her studies in France, Croatia and Montenegro illustrate how family members — her mom, two siblings, aunts, uncles, grandmother and cousins — have traveled with Vazquez-Cortez in spirit throughout her academic journey. She is the first person in her extended family to earn a college degree, with dual majors in marketing and in operations and supply chain management.

“My mom has always been very supportive,” said Vazquez-Cortez, who grew up in Hickory, N.C. “She has always wanted me to go to college. She never wanted me to just go straight into a factory or other work.” Her mother was unable to complete high school, as was the case for her aunts and uncles, who will be among family members who proudly come to Charlotte to celebrate Vazquez-Cortez’s graduation.

