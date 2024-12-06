Charlotte’s Hope Williams Is a Scholar, Soldier and Mentor To Others

When Hope Williams graduated from high school in Holly Springs, N.C. just over four years ago, she had carefully mapped out the steps to navigate her next few years.

“I graduated high school early in February of 2020, and I was preparing to go for U.S. Army Reserves training because I had already enlisted,” said Williams, who is set to graduate from UNC Charlotte Dec. 13 with dual degrees in accounting and business administration, finance. “I was hoping that everything would line up perfectly, that I would graduate high school, go to basic training and my other trainings, and then start college in the fall at UNC Charlotte. It did not happen that way. COVID shut everything down and pushed my service start date from April to November.”

The pandemic delay kicked off a cascade of events that postponed her completion of military trainings to July 2021 and her college start date to fall of that year. On the positive side, the timing change reconfirmed for Williams how important it was to be adaptable and how crucial it was to connect with people who cared about her success.

Forging a foundation

In the intervening years, Williams has built a solid record as a scholar, soldier and mentor for others. She has balanced her studies as a Belk College Business Honors Program scholar with her role as a veteran education benefits coordinator with UNC Charlotte Military and Veteran Services and her service as an information technology specialist with the U.S. Army Reserves.

She also has fine-tuned the next steps on her life’s roadmap.

“I originally had a grand plan,” she said. “When I was in high school, I wanted to be a forensics accountant. Having knowledge of information systems was kind of my motivation for an accounting degree because that’s a really big part of forensics. Accounting is (good for) understanding application of systems. IT provides the background information on how people can get into the systems and manipulate them.”

To round out her knowledge, she also pursued a major in finance. Her college studies, combined with her U.S. Army experience in information technology, have sparked an interest in cybersecurity. This fall, after moving to Texas to join her fiancé, she will pursue an online master’s degree in computer science with a concentration in cybersecurity and digital forensics at Eastern Kentucky University.

Finding her path

Williams enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves with delayed entry just before her senior year of high school. “I felt like I could do more for our country rather than just going from high school to college,” she said. “I wanted to have an extra aspect to my career, and also be able to help pay for college. That’s a big thing, because I have put myself through college. I never wanted to be financially dependent on anyone.”

Her part-time work-study role and more than a dozen scholarships have also provided financial independence.

“The scholarships have been such a blessing,” she said. “That’s my biggest advice for future students or current students. Don’t let scholarships be one of those things that you just don’t think about, because they really do add up, and they really help towards college. Even a $250 scholarship helps cover the cost of your books. That is just one stress off your plate that you don’t have to worry about.”

Williams particularly appreciated an opportunity she and other students had at a Turner School of Accountancy banquet this spring. “I was able to meet the people who provided some of my scholarships, and that was just amazing to me. I keep up with them through LinkedIn and other social media platforms and being able to say thank you in person was great.”

Making connections

She also has found strong support through her jobs and her academic connections. Of particular note are leaders and colleagues in Military and Veteran Services.

“I always know that the people in this office are in my corner,” she said. “They have been since day one of me stepping on campus, whether that’s Director Chris Brasel or Program Manager Tyler Thomas, they’ve both been such a support. I had to take a year away from the University when I was called for active duty in the fall of 2022 for a year, and I had to transition all of my classes online. It was the middle of the semester, and I didn’t want to drop the classes. They supported me throughout my transition and were always checking up on me, regardless of my whereabouts.”

Jackie Robinson, director of the Belk Scholars and Business Honors Programs, also has kept watch over Williams. “Professor Robinson has been such a blessing to have in my corner,” she said. “She checked up on me the entire year I was gone. She’s welcomed me with open arms when I came back, always wanting to send me a gift basket or something, just to check in and see how I was doing.”

Other Charlotte people on Williams’ side are other staff and faculty with the Belk College. When looking for her best academic fit, Williams visited the Belk College, connecting with Natasha Randle, now associate dean for undergraduate programs, and Zack Lord, former assistant director for professional development and honors programs, who helped her envision all Charlotte had to offer.

Williams also notes faculty and staff who are veterans and who have understood the challenges she and other students who are active military or veterans face.

“Dr. William Sofsky has been great,” she said. “I’ve only taken two classes with him, but I feel he understands. I’ve always had great conversations with him and have invited him to some of the veterans’ events because he served as well.”

Guiding others

Taking a note from those who have backed her, Williams has established a supportive approach in her role with Military and Veteran Services, ensuring that others with military service understand their educational benefits and resources and also access them. “I tell them they don’t have to tough it out alone, there is help here,” she said.

Williams played an instrumental part in establishing Charlotte’s Veteran Engagement and Student Transition program, or VEST, which offers peer advising.

“Getting to know student veterans and learning about their experiences and becoming a trusted friend to them is an incredible experience,” she said “I don’t always have academic conversations with them. I ask them how their day is going and see if they’re struggling with things on campus, I try to figure out where I can help them best, or I show them the resources they can access.”

Between her other commitments, Williams takes time to run or walk outdoors, and to volunteer with the Business Honors Program and as vice president of the student Military Women’s Alliance organization.

As she pursues the next destination on her life map, Williams’ varied experiences have prepared her for the journey ahead. “I just know that I have a lot in my toolbox, and I feel like I could go a lot of different routes,” she said. “So, I’m not pigeonholed into something. And I’m really trying to find what I love.”

For the commencement ceremony, joining her will be two of her closest friends, along with her parents, both graduates of UNC System universities; her sister and brother-in-law; and her new nephew — who will be sporting his brand new Niners onesie.

MORE >>>