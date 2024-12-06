Charlotte Holding Fall Commencement 2024 Dec 13-14

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, UNC Charlotte will hold Fall Commencement ceremonies for 2024 graduates in Dale F. Halton Arena.

During four ceremonies, more than 3,600 students will be recognized with degrees and graduate certificates. Graduates represent 25 countries, 28 states and 86 North Carolina counties.

Friday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Health and Human Services, the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and the Klein College of Science.



Friday’s 3 p.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Arts + Architecture, the Belk College of Business, College of Computing and Informatics, the Cato College of Education and the William States Lee College of Engineering.



With the rising number of doctoral graduates, a separate Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, including conferral of degrees, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The Graduate School Ceremony for master’s and graduate certificates will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

