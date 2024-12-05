Queens University’s Swimming Takes The National Stage Dec 4-7

Queens University of Charlotte’s swimming program is set to shine on the national stage as a select group of Royals will compete at the 2024 US Open Swimming Championships, held December 4-7 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. With a deep roster of qualifiers — the most ever that the program has qualified — the Royals are poised to make a significant impact.



Tickets are available on the First Horizon Coliseum Ticketmaster page. All sessions will be available live on the USA Swimming Network, and select sessions will be live on Peacock.

Among the 28 athletes representing Queens, the roster showcases depth across multiple events. Noah Beladi and Matheus Przewalla will test their versatility in the 100/200 breaststroke and 200 IM, while backstroke specialists like Matthew Duren and Andreas Marz will compete in the 100/200 back. Sprinting events will feature athletes like Stamatis Paleocrassas and Ondrej Dusa , who are entered in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while distance swimmer Matt Shanahan will look to make his mark in the 500 freestyle.

The women’s team will also bring strong representation, with Haley Ross and Annika Huber excelling in breaststroke events, Abigail Zboran competing across multiple distances, including the 200 fly and 400 IM, and sprinters like Ryley Heck aiming to capitalize on their speed.

