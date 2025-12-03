JCSU Ranked Among Most Popular Colleges In North Carolina

Johnson C. Smith University has been named the number 12 most popular college in North Carolina, according to the latest ranking from Research.com. The list highlights institutions that continue to capture strong interest from prospective students based on search volume, visibility and overall public engagement.

JCSU’s appearance in the top tier of the list reflects the University’s growing momentum and its reputation as a welcoming, student-centered community. Rooted in a rich legacy of academic excellence, opportunity and innovation, JCSU continues to attract students from across the country who are looking for an environment where they can learn, lead and let their light shine.

The full North Carolina rankings are available on Research.com.

JCSU’s ranking can also be found on that site.

MORE >>>