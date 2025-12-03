Charlotte Alumnus Natarajan Ravikumar Setting A New Benchmark For Excellence At Honeywell

Since he was a kid in Chennai, India, relentlessly solving a Rubik’s Cube, Natarajan Ravikumar sought solutions – and he was good at it.

Today, he is a three-time Charlotte master’s alumnus and a technology executive at Honeywell, where he is bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and core business acumen as he leads project teams that are focused primarily on the cloud, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Cultivating a passion for computer code

Ravikumar’s interest in computer science was sparked early. His fascination became a defining passion, driven by the logic of the Rubik’s cube and a desire to understand the programming world.

“I started gravitating toward computer science around the seventh grade,” Ravikumar recalled.

By the eighth grade, he was self-teaching programming languages like C++ and Java, a dedication that led him to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Anna University, regarded as one of India’s most prominent, engineering-focused institutions.

Moving to the United States

Ravikumar moved to the United States in 2010 to continue his academic journey at UNC Charlotte. During a seven-year span, he completed a Master of Science in Computer Science (2011), a Master of Business Administration (2015) and a Master of Science in Data Science and Business Analytics (2018).

Familiar with the city of Charlotte’s global reputation as a leading financial hub, he explored UNC Charlotte while researching universities at the suggestion of a friend who knew Rajaram Janardhanam, now an emeritus professor of engineering.

“Dr. J. was a constant source of guidance, not only as I started the application process, but as I progressed academically,” said Ravikumar. “Dr. Barry Wilkison in computer science was extremely helpful, too, as was Josh Hertel, with the School of Data Science. I still remember the day I arrived, with two bags. I didn’t know where to go, and I had so many questions — but it all worked out beautifully.”

Recognizing early in his graduate career that technical knowledge alone would not be enough to reach the C-Suite, Ravikumar chose to earn an MBA.

“My master’s degree in computer science provided in-depth knowledge of technological concepts — from software engineering to cybersecurity to AI. Through the Belk College of Business, I acquired skills in leadership, negotiation, financial analysis and risk management, to name a few, which provide the confidence to manage projects considering not only the technical implications but the overall return on investment to the organization,” Ravikumar stated. “UNC Charlotte’s focus on providing students with real-world learning opportunities is a proven concept; it enabled me to reach where I am today.”

Impactful work at Honeywell

While he has traveled to other cities in the U.S., Ravikumar sought employment opportunities in the Queen City, a growing hub for technological innovation. Being in Charlotte also enables him to serve as a guest lecturer with the University. His career trajectory at global giant Honeywell is characterized by his leadership on large-scale, high-impact projects. He serves as a functional leader in IT, expertly mapping core technology to business strategy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ravikumar was a program manager overseeing the execution of the N95 Personal Protective Equipment production. This national-level project focused on leveraging machine learning and analytics to improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process.

By connecting manufacturing machines (like CNC and PLC machines) to data collection software, his team:

Accurately tracked scrap production and error rates

Increased operational equipment efficiency

Boosted the production of life-saving PPE for global distribution.

Currently, a significant portion of his work involves mergers and acquisitions. His team’s role is not just integration, but ensuring acquired entities meet Honeywell’s rigorous cybersecurity, network and governance standards — especially concerning AI and analytics configurations. This involves migrating their infrastructure to Honeywell’s systems.

“Natarajan’s vision and leadership have fundamentally elevated Honeywell’s cybersecurity and AI strategy. His ability to architect resilient, data-driven systems has not only strengthened our global security posture but accelerated our transformation toward autonomous, intelligent operations. His contributions continue to set a new benchmark for technical excellence within Honeywell,” said Jason Lachowsky, senior director, engineering advanced manufacturing, for Honeywell.

He also oversaw the end-user computing programt, an AI-heavy system that automatically configures an employee’s new laptop with the necessary software and settings based on their role, demonstrating his commitment to efficient, enterprise-wide solutions.

Thought leadership, international recognition

Beyond his work with Honeywell, Ravikumar is a published scholar, contributing relevant research on national security and industrial operations. His work has been published in peer-reviewed journals on topics that include critical challenges in ensuring PPE supply chain resilience (AI/ML in Healthcare Manufacturing), distributed security decision-making (Enterprise Security Mesh Architecture) and exploring machine learning-driven cybersecurity for national security resilience (Intelligent Defense Architecture).

He is the recipient of five international awards: the 2025 Global Recognition Award for pioneering work in converging AI, cloud and cybersecurity; a Global Tech Award recognizing his exceptional contributions to technological advancement; the Titan Innovation Award for contributions to industrial technology transformation; and the Noble Business and ICAIN Awards for sustained excellence in technology sectors critical to national security and cloud security.

As his career advances, Ravikumar, a lifelong learner, is laser-focused on the impacts of technology, considering issues related to cybersecurity, the cloud and AI from the perspective of a developer and leader.

“Threat detections and vulnerabilities are important to consider, and as technology evolves, we should pursue policies and standards,” he said. “For example, AI, as it continues to evolve, should remain a supportive tool that is leveraged to help people.”

