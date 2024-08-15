JCSU Senior Sean Carter Selected Among The 2024 White House Scholars

This year, 110 outstanding students from 77 HBCUs across the nation have been selected and named to the 2024 White House Scholars cohort for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential and dedication to their communities.

Johnson C. Smith University’s own Sean Carter, a senior Accounting major from Bronx, N.Y., is one of them! But for Carter, being named to this list of scholars brought about more than just a sense of achievement. It also brought back memories.

“The first and only time I visited the White House was with my grandma, who passed away in July,” he said. “Being selected to be a part of this initiative feels amazing because I know she would be proud of me. It was a phenomenal feeling to read the acceptance letter. It filled me with bliss and pride.”

Carter applied along with more than 350 other students from a diverse array of disciplines, including STEM, humanities, social sciences and the arts. The scholars who were named to the cohort have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also a strong commitment to service and leadership in their communities.

Carter is heavily involved in both academic and extracurricular activities at JCSU. He serves as senior class president and president of the JCSU chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA). He is also a proud member of the Alpha Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

As a White House HBCU Scholar, Carter will have the opportunity to engage in a series of workshops, leadership development programs and networking events throughout the year, hallmarked by the 2024 HBCU Week National Annual Conference in September, which will be held in Philadelphia. At this and other events, the scholars will be able to connect with industry leaders, policymakers and alumni of the program. Among the events he is most excited about is a pitch competition, which he says he doesn’t plan on losing!

Carter credits the Career Services team for what they’ve done to help him gain relationships and opportunities that have set him up to step into a profitable career after graduation. He also thanked Dr. Maureen Leary, his accounting professor, who encouraged him to find professional development opportunities, as well as his friend groups Mis Amigos, Justice League and the AE Nupes.

For more information on the White House HBCU Scholars program, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.

