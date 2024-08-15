Central Piedmont Students Complete The Honeywell STEM Prep Program

Thursday, August 15, 2024
This summer, 70 Central Piedmont students completed the Honeywell STEM Prep Program.

 Designed for 10th-12th graders, this program provided a hands-on, project-based experience to gear up for college-level STEM courses.

What They Did:

  • Prepping for College: The program was all about getting these future stars ready for the challenges of college-level STEM.
  • Diving into STEM: Students tackled math and a second class tailored to their interests—whether in science, technology, or engineering.

What’s Next:

  • Full-Time Enrollment: Many of our 12th graders will be joining Central Piedmont full-time this fall.
  • Dual Enrollment: Several 10th and 11th graders are planning to dual enroll, continuing their STEM journey with us

Special Recognition:

  • Honeywell Scholars: Nicholas Wind-McJetters and Amariah Robinson represented Central Piedmont at UNC Charlotte’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program. Their poster presentations on July 26 were a huge hit.

