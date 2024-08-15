Charlotte Military & Veteran Services Open To Serve

The UNC Charlotte Veteran Services Office is now known as Military & Veteran Services (MVS) to properly reflect the department’s commitment to the full range of UNC Charlotte’s military-affiliated students and their families.

“The name change is part of the evolving mission here at Military and Veteran Services,” Chris Brasel, director of MVS, said. “While the University was founded in part to support returning veterans of WWII, our military-affiliated student population has expanded past that. Our office supports active duty military, Reserve, National and NC Guard populations, veteran students and their families.”

Previously the office received feedback from Charlotte’s active duty, reserve and guard communities stating they were not aware the office was an available resource, as they are not currently classified as veterans. The office name change better reflects the desire to be more supportive of those members.

“The core values, mission and dedication to providing excellent service to our military-affiliated students and families remain unchanged,” said Brasel. “This renaming is part of our continuous effort to better represent those we serve daily.”

Since its founding in 1946 to support veterans returning from WWII, UNC Charlotte’s services and mission have continued to grow. North Carolina is home to 10 military bases, including two of the largest in the country. MVS seeks to expand educational services to veterans and those still serving to help them successfully transition into higher education and beyond.

“The revamped Camo Classic earlier in the spring brought VA medical services, VA educational services, Mecklenburg Veteran Services, and many other veteran service organizations on campus to directly support our students,” Brasel said. “Building these connections so our students have ease of access is one of things we are most proud of.”

More information on the services provided for Charlotte’s veterans and active-duty military members can be found on the MVS website.

