Charlotte New Graduate Student Welcome Reception Aug 17

Date and Time:

Saturday, August 17 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT to

Saturday, August 17 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT

Location:

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

The perfect introduction for newcomers and a fantastic opportunity for everyone to explore the wealth of resources available around campus! Come meet new grad students from every department as well as grad school staff and other campus partners who are here to support you. Plus there will be food, drinks, lawn games, free giveaways, and music! All new grad students are welcome (including part time and distance education).

Rain or shine!

Register here

MORE >>>