JCSU Softball Star Is A Great Fit In Summer Internship

Johnson C. Smith University softball player, Whittney Barringer ’24, is just as active in the classroom as she is on the field, staying involved around campus as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Health and Human Performance Club while serving as the Coca-Cola campus ambassador.

However, it was the connections she made on the softball team that helped her land an internship with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) as a part of the department’s Historically Black Colleges and Minority Serving Institutions Internship Program.

“My teammate told me about the internship because she thought I would be a great fit since I’m majoring in Public Health,” said Barringer. “At first I wasn’t sure, then I went for it and applied for the internship.”

