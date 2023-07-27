Charlotte Lambla Gallery Exhibition Features Internationally Acclaimed Artist
Jason Myers is a prolific multi-disciplinary American artist with studios in Indiana and the Netherlands. Myers’s works can be found in several museum collections around the country, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Additionally, individual works have been included in numerous museum exhibitions including at the Mint Museum (Charlotte), the Museum de Fundatie/Kasteel het Nijenhuis (Netherlands), and the Cornell Museum (Florida).
I AM ALGORITHM
August 14 – October 19
Gallery Reception: October 12, 5-7:30pm