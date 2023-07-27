Charlotte Lambla Gallery Exhibition Features Internationally Acclaimed Artist

Jason Myers is a prolific multi-disciplinary American artist with studios in Indiana and the Netherlands. Myers’s works can be found in several museum collections around the country, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Additionally, individual works have been included in numerous museum exhibitions including at the Mint Museum (Charlotte), the Museum de Fundatie/Kasteel het Nijenhuis (Netherlands), and the Cornell Museum (Florida).

I AM ALGORITHM

August 14 – October 19

Gallery Reception: October 12, 5-7:30pm

