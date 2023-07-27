Charlotte Track Star Seeks To Provide Access To Healthcare In Underserved Communities

At the 2023 C-USA Indoor Championships, Maya Singletary, a member of the Charlotte 49ers track and field team, captured her fifth 400 meter conference title and anchored the 4x400m relay, which shattered the conference meet record and set a new school record.

Singletary was drawn to Charlotte because of the opportunity to compete athletically at the Division I college level as well as to pursue her interests in epidemiology, the study of how the spread of diseases impact community. She completed a bachelor’s degree in communication studies in December 2021, and she is working on a second degree in health systems management.

“I want to provide people in underserved communities with access to care they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get,” said Singletary. “My goals are to educate the community, prevent the spread of diseases and create a healthier environment for future generations.”

