Charlotte Chancellor Gaber Believes Newly Appointed Vice Chancellor Will Accomplish Great Things For The University

Following a national search, Beth Derrick Crigler has been appointed vice chancellor for advancement at UNC Charlotte. She has served in this role in an interim capacity since July 2022.

“Our advancement efforts have achieved exceptional success under Beth’s leadership,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Over the past year, we had our most successful Niner Nation Gives campaign in history, secured a historic gift from the Mebane Foundation to support literacy education, and raised more than $60 million for the University’s strategic priorities. Beth’s leadership has been integral in bringing these accomplishments to fruition. Growing philanthropic support is crucial as Charlotte becomes a globally recognized, top-tier research university. I am confident that Beth and her team will accomplish great things for Charlotte.”

