JCSU Stands Out At The HBCU Sport & Tech Innovation Summit
The HBCU Sport & Tech Innovation Summit took place at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) in Charlotte, NC.
A first-of-its-kind collaboration between Johnson C. Smith University, Tennessee State, and Howard University — built to put HBCU students at the center of sports analytics, AI, and tech.
This two-day event focused on the intersection of sports, technology, and data, specifically exploring how AI, analytics, and performance technology are transforming the industry. Hosted in partnership with Tennessee State University and Howard University, the summit provided career exposure and networking for over 200 students, athletes, and industry professionals.
Event Highlights
- Core Topics: Discussions centered on sports business, analytics, media, entrepreneurship, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
- Interactive Sessions: The summit featured sports analytics workshops, technology demonstrations, and leadership-focused fireside chats.
- Key Partners: Collaborative efforts included input from organizations like the B.E. Collective and major HBCUs.
Related Upcoming Tech Events in Charlotte
If you missed the summit, there are other nearby innovation events scheduled for late April and May 2026:
- Charlotte Community TechDay 2026
- Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Location: JCSU STEM Innovation Center
- Details: Features the HBCU Smart Cities Showcase & Pitch Competition where student teams compete for $10,000 in prizes. Attendees can visit the Official Eventbrite Page for registration.
- Analytics Frontiers Conference (AFC)
- Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 7:15 AM
- Location: Hilton Charlotte Uptown
- Details: A regional data science conference focusing on “AI at Scale” and its enterprise applications.
- Seed the South Capital Summit
- Date: Monday, May 18, 2026 | 1:00 PM
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- Details: A summit for founders and investors to foster Southeastern innovation and growth.