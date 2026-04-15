JCSU Stands Out At The HBCU Sport & Tech Innovation Summit

The HBCU Sport & Tech Innovation Summit took place at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) in Charlotte, NC.

A first-of-its-kind collaboration between Johnson C. Smith University, Tennessee State, and Howard University — built to put HBCU students at the center of sports analytics, AI, and tech.

This two-day event focused on the intersection of sports, technology, and data, specifically exploring how AI, analytics, and performance technology are transforming the industry. Hosted in partnership with Tennessee State University and Howard University, the summit provided career exposure and networking for over 200 students, athletes, and industry professionals.

Event Highlights

Core Topics: Discussions centered on sports business, analytics, media, entrepreneurship, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

Interactive Sessions: The summit featured sports analytics workshops, technology demonstrations, and leadership-focused fireside chats.

Key Partners: Collaborative efforts included input from organizations like the B.E. Collective and major HBCUs.

Related Upcoming Tech Events in Charlotte

If you missed the summit, there are other nearby innovation events scheduled for late April and May 2026: