JCSU Student Paige Davis Named White House Scholar

The U.S. Department of Education announced that Johnson C. Smith University rising senior Paige Davis was named to the 9th cohort of HBCU Scholars. “The HBCU Scholars announced today have dedicated themselves to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have nurtured for generations,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Terik Tidwell, executive director of the Smith Tech-Innovation Center, sponsored Davis’ application, stating she was an ideal candidate for the program. “We sponsor students who are standard-bearers: intellectually curious, empathetic, collaborative, passionate and entrepreneurial,” he said. Dr. Karen D. Morgan, senior vice president for Academic Affairs, added, “Johnson C Smith University is proud to be represented by one of our brightest computer science/information systems majors, Paige Davis.”

