New Dean Appointee Starts Today At UNC Charlotte

Malin Pereira has been appointed dean of the Honors College at UNC Charlotte, effective July 1. She currently serves as executive director of the college. The creation of a new deanship and change in reporting structure recognizes the role of honors programming in the University’s strategic plan, as the college’s goal is to recruit, nurture and retain world-class, diverse undergraduates to the University. “The University has offered honors programming for more than 50 years, but it was the establishment of the Honors College 19 years ago that really accelerated the expansion of the intensive academic experiences that both challenge and support students,” said Provost Joan F. Lorden.

