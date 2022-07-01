Queens University Charlotte Women’s Student Athlete Of the Year

Kyleigh Masteran ended her five-year career at Queens leading the Royals to their third straight NCAA Final Four appearance. Masteran played and started in all 22 games this season after being named a Preseason All-American. The Hampstead, Md. native closed her decorative career as a three-time SAC Offensive Player of the Week recipient, IWLCA National Player of the Week honor, SAC All-Conference First-Team nods, South All-Region recognition, and US Lacrosse Magazine All-American and IWLCA Second Team All-American honors this season. Masteran shattered records in her final campaign breaking the school record for single-season goals with over 90 this season, and the career goals record with 188. Additionally, she broke 200 career points, including 100 single season points in 2022.