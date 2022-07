UNC Charlotte Recruit Ranked Highest In Program History

The Charlotte men’s tennis team has announced the addition of five-star recruit Aditya Narayanan as the second piece of Head Coach Kyle Bailey’s 2022 signing class. “Aditya is a fighter, who plays with a lot of energy and passion and that will allow him to fit in incredibly well with our team heading into this season,” Head Coach¬†Kyle Bailey¬†said. “One of our goals has been to recruit the best players we can from the state of North Carolina and we believe Aditya is a prime example of the type of player we want to continue to bring into our program.”

MORE …