UNC Charlotte Recruit Ranked Highest In Program History

The Charlotte men’s tennis team has announced the addition of five-star recruit Aditya Narayanan as the second piece of Head Coach Kyle Bailey’s 2022 signing class. “Aditya is a fighter, who plays with a lot of energy and passion and that will allow him to fit in incredibly well with our team heading into this season,” Head Coach Kyle Bailey said. “One of our goals has been to recruit the best players we can from the state of North Carolina and we believe Aditya is a prime example of the type of player we want to continue to bring into our program.”

