JCSU Students Get Free Laptops From E2D

Johnson C. Smith University students flooded James B. Duke Memorial Library on Thursday, April 28, 2023, to receive free laptops from Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D).

E2D is a company that was founded in 2013 to address the digital divide in Mecklenburg County. Since its inception, the company has supplied more than 35,000 laptops to North Carolina residents.

E2D distributed nearly 400 more laptops at JCSU thanks to the support of Truist, TIAA and Duke Energy.

“One of the reasons why I love this Charlotte community is because of its overarching will to work to create positive impacts for its citizens,” said Pat Millen, president and co-founder of E2D. “JCSU students needed their own computers, and we are pleased that so many generous companies joined E2D to step forward to say, ‘We’re all-in!’”

