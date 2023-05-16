JCSU Director Lands Important Position In The Marine Corps Recruitment Command

Dr. Cheryl Curtis is no stranger to military life. She is the spouse of an Army veteran and is heavily involved in initiatives and organizations that serve the military population in Charlotte. Most notably, she serves as Johnson C. Smith University’s director of Veterans and Military Affairs.

Her ties to the military and experience in higher education landed her an important job in the Marine Corps latest recruitment campaign.

“The Marine Corps Recruitment Command had a leadership workshop here at JCSU several years ago that was open to faculty, staff and students as well as the community,” she said. “They invited me to the educator’s workshop where they made me the educator influencer. After that, they invited me to be a part of the commercial and to be the keynote speaker at the next years’ workshop.”

