Queens University Professor Creates Picasso-Inspired Mural With Mint Museum

Mike Wirth, MFA, associate professor of art, design and music, recently had the opportunity to play Pablo Picasso. It wasn’t on stage or the big screen, instead, he was one of ten local artists selected to create a mural in response to, or inspired by, works originally created by Picasso.

The exhibit, in honor of “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds,” was made possible by a collaboration between the Mint Museum and Talking Walls. In addition to bringing Picasso paintings from all over the world to the museum, local artists were selected to paint their Picasso-inspired murals on concrete canvases across Charlotte, including the Queens campus.

“How awesome is it that local artists can jam with Picasso!?” exclaimed Wirth. “The Mint Museum is a catalyst in the community, and they are always finding innovative ways to connect people with the arts.” Wirth’s mural, “Tashlich: Casting Off,” is located at Camp North End and will remain on the historic Ford building indefinitely. It was created in response to Picasso’s “Houses” (1935) and was inspired by Wirth’s Jewish heritage and the ritual of Tashlich, which takes place during Rosh Hashanah. During this time, people gather to toss pieces of challah bread into running water as a symbolic act of casting one’s sins away. This can be done individually, with family, or even as an entire congregation.

