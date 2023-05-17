Queens University Charlotte Celebrates First Generation Graduates

A symphony of languages filled the lobby as families gathered at the Sandra Levine Theatre to celebrate their loved ones at Queens’ first-generation graduation ceremony. The ceremony was an emotional tribute to the hard work and determination of these students, the first in their families to earn college degrees.

“Today we celebrate you – our first-generation graduates! As first-gen graduates, you have faced obstacles that others may not have experienced. You may have had to navigate a complex financial aid system, balance work and school responsibilities, and overcome feelings of Imposter Syndrome,” said Johanna Mercado, assistant director for leadership programming.

