JCSU Students Inspired By “The Big Payback”

Johnson C. Smith University students kicked off last week with an inspiring program focused on reparations as a response to “The Big Payback,” a film that follows a city alderman’s fight for local reparations.

The program featured appearances from “The Big Payback” co-directors Whitney Dow and seasoned actress and activist Erika Alexander.

“We like to think our film is a sort of activator,” said Dow. “Most Americans look at reparations or even the idea of healing the rift between Black and white Americans as something that’s so bit it’s almost impossible.”

“Conversation is a natural thing, and its also how people can get to a solution,” added Alexander. “It’s also how people get educated.”

