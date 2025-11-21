JCSU Teach-In Educates The Campus Community On Immigrant Rights, Advocacy, And Civic Engagement

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents descended on Charlotte the weekend of November 15, 2025 with the declared goal of enforcing federal immigration laws and arresting violent criminals. In the wake of the implementation of an operation called Charlotte’s Web, hundreds of arrests have been made across the city and the county. Many of the arrests, met by public outcry, have occurred in visible “public” settings across the city.

As ICE activity continues to escalate across the Queen City, the Johnson C. Smith University community responds. Dr. Terza Lima-Neves and Dr. Tyler Bunzey of the College of Liberal Arts, organized a campus teach-in to educate students, faculty and staff about current events, immigrant rights, and opportunities for advocacy, civic engagement and protection.

The Division of Operational Excellence released this statement:

“We are aware of recent ICE activity in the Charlotte area. During these times and always, our priority is the safety, dignity, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Johnson C. Smith is a private university with a closed campus. As a private, gated campus, we control access to all University grounds and buildings. Campus Security strictly monitors all entry points. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will not be allowed on our campus without prior authorization. We remain committed to providing accurate information and a secure environment for everyone. Additional details and resources will be shared soon.”

During the campus-wide teach-in held on the Block, Dr. Lima-Neves focused on this topic of campus safety and protection. “Unmarked cars should not be coming onto this campus. If a vehicle doesn’t have a sticker or a legitimate reason to be here, it should not be on campus—period.”

The teach-in drew a crowd from across the campus community, serving as both a strategy session and open conversation about ICE actions in Charlotte. The strategy session was designed to ensure each member of the JCSU community understands how to stay protected and safe.

Co-organizer, Dr. Tyler Bunzey opened with a reminder that protecting community begins with informed engagement. “It happens when you show up and listen. It happens when you actually read—not just skim a headline—but understand what’s really happening,” he said. “You can’t disrupt a struggle you don’t understand.”

Dr. Bunzey stressed that confronting oppressive systems is a collective responsibility. He implored that coalition-building – between immigrant and non-immigrant communities – can lead to community empowerment and expedite change. Bunzey drew on the work of scholar Fred Moten: “None of us can truly commit to tearing these systems down until we recognize that what harms some of us, harms all of us.” Bunzey urged the group gathered on campus, to remain vigilant and informed.

Dr. Lima-Neves concurred, drawing the group’s attention to the legal implications surrounding ICE activity in Charlotte, emphasizing that knowledge itself is protection. “Regardless of immigration status, we all have rights as human beings,” she said. “ICE must have a written warrant from a judge—and that is not what has been happening [in Charlotte].”

The teach-in made clear that JCSU faculty, staff and students are committed to collaboration, collective vigilance and justice. If you witness a problem, contact Campus Security at 704.378.1004.

For additional support, Dr. Anita Bledsoe-Gardner provided a list of resources from the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department from the City of Charlotte:

Carolina Migrant Network – 704.457.5269 – carolinamigrantnetwork.org

Community Defense Hotline: 704.740.7737

Latin American Coalition – 704.531.3848 – latinamericancoalition.org

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy – 704.376.1600 – charlottelegaladvocacy.org

ourBridge for Kids – 980.272.6022 – joinourbridge.org

MORE >>>