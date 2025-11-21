SHINE Musical Theatre’s The Wizard Of Oz At Central Piedmont Nov. 22-23

Experience the breathtaking spectacle of The Wizard of Oz, as SHINE Musical Theatre, a division of Charlotte Academy of Music, brings this classic to life on stage at Central Piedmont Community College! More than just a musical, this production is a journey of self-discovery, courage, and the enduring power of friendship.

This version of The Wizard of Oz stays true to the heart of the original 1939 film while adding depth and theatrical magic that will captivate audiences both young and old. With soaring melodies, dazzling visuals, and heartfelt performances, it promises to be a transformative experience for our community—bringing together families, theatre lovers, and dreamers of all ages.

We invite you to step into the Land of Oz and be swept away by a story that has enchanted generations. Don’t miss this extraordinary adventure—where the impossible becomes possible, and where every heart finds its way home.

SHOW TIMES

22 Nov 2025

6:30 PM