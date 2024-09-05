Thursday, September 5, 2024
JCSU Wins 2024 Red Tails Classic Championship

Johnson C. Smith University is your 2024 Red Tails Classic champions as the Golden Bulls defeated Tuskegee University 21-13 inside the historic Cramton Bowl, in Montgomery, Alabama, Sunday night. 

Running Back Quavaris Crouch dominated the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 21 attempts, including a 75-yard touchdown run that set the tone early for the Golden Bulls.  

Quarterback Darius Ocean, completing 13 of 25 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.  

JCSU took a 7-0 lead with a touchdown pass from Ocean to Brevin Caldwell. Tuskegee University answered in the second quarter with a touchdown. 

In the third quarter, Crouch sprinted 75 yards to extend Johnson C. Smith’s lead; however, Tuskegee answered with a rushing touchdown but the failure to convert the extra point left them behind 14-13. 

The final stanza for the Golden Bulls when Ocean connected with Caldwell for a 37-yard touchdown pass, sealing the game for the Gold and Blue. JCSU will look to improve to 2-0 next week when they take on Morehouse College next week. 

