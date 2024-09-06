Charlotte’s Commitment To Success Reflects Record Enrollment

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has enrolled 31,091 students for the fall 2024 semester, surpassing the University’s previous record enrollment of 30,488 in the fall 2021 semester. Charlotte’s enrollment was boosted by a record number of undergraduate and first-time college students and a high volume of returning students.

Charlotte’s undergraduate student population set numerous highwater marks. The University welcomed 24,868 undergraduate students this fall, a 3.7% increase over last year’s enrollment. Charlotte also saw a record number of first-time college students (4,657, a 3.5% increase). The incoming class entered UNC Charlotte with an average weighted GPA of 3.93. Of those students, 527 entered with sophomore standing and 349 joined the University with enough credits to classify as juniors.

“It’s great to see more and more students and their parents seeing the benefits of the strong academics and student success programs available only at Charlotte,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “These record-breaking numbers reflect the outstanding work of our faculty and staff and our commitment to the success of all students, through rising retention and graduation rates.”

Charlotte’s growing student population comes from 98 of 100 North Carolina counties, 49 states and 99 countries. Nearly 42% of the overall student body identifies as Black (5,558), Hispanic (4,312), Asian American, Native American or Pacific Islander (3,073). Additionally, with 15.6% of the undergraduate student population identifying as Hispanic, the University becomes an Emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution, as recognized by Excelencia in Higher Education.

Of Charlotte’s 6,223 graduate students, 1,649 are from countries other than the United States. Additionally, 32.8% of fall 2024 degree-seeking undergraduates identify as first-generation college students.

The University also saw a 9.4% increase in transfer students (2,568 students) from last year, welcoming students from 51 different community colleges. New transfer enrollment this fall was bolstered by an increase of 140 students enrolled in fully online undergraduate programs.

Charlotte also enrolled 6,223 graduate students this semester, including an increase in in-state graduate student enrollment. Since 2014, graduate student enrollment has increased by 23.9%.

