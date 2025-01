Dr. Judith Crocker-Billingsley, assistant professor of Social Work at Johnson C. Smith University , was tapped by Provost Thierno Thiam to speak with Honeywell’s #HBCU Leadership Summit. She spoke about the role HBCUs play in civic engagement and voting.

This annual program brings together students from HBCUs across the country for several days of leadership, connection, and community.

