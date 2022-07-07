Johnson C Smith University Grads Takeoff With Airline Careers

Tasia Bolling ’22 was nearing the end of senior year, and found herself connecting with the Smith Tech Innovation Center to hone her skills in hopes of finding a job after graduation. With the help of Terik Tidwell, the Center’s director, and with a lot of preparation, the Computer Science/Information Systems major, along with classmates Alton Smith-Bey ’22 and Moncrief P. Frazier ’22, were selected for jobs in IT with American Airlines.

