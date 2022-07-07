Thursday, July 7, 2022
Latest:

General 

Johnson C Smith University Grads Takeoff With Airline Careers

CStandard , , , , , ,

Tasia Bolling ’22 was nearing the end of senior year, and found herself connecting with the Smith Tech Innovation Center to hone her skills in hopes of finding a job after graduation. With the help of Terik Tidwell, the Center’s director, and with a lot of preparation, the Computer Science/Information Systems major, along with classmates Alton Smith-Bey ’22 and Moncrief P. Frazier ’22, were selected for jobs in IT with American Airlines. 

MORE …