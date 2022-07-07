Cato Corporation CEO Receives UNC Charlotte’s Distinguished Service Award

John Cato ’73, president and chief executive officer of The Cato Corporation, is the 2022 recipient of the UNC Charlotte Distinguished Service Award. He was honored during a special luncheon in the Popp Martin Student Union. “We are thrilled to add John Cato to the distinguished list of recipients for this award,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “John has consistently demonstrated outstanding service, dedication and commitment to UNC Charlotte and to our city. Through his words and actions, he has impacted the lives of thousands of students and made Charlotte a better place to live.”

