Thursday, July 7, 2022
Latest:

News 

Duke University Hosts Seminar On Teaching Civil Discourse

CStandard , ,

John Rose’s passion for bridging the hardened political divide will expand from his Duke classroom to educators from across the country this August, when Duke hosts a four-day faculty seminar on teaching civil discourse. Rose serves as associate director of Kenan’s Civil Discourse Project, which sponsors lectures and courses that promote civil discourse, intellectual diversity, and open discussion of pressing ethical and political questions.

MORE …