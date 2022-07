UNC Charlotte professor, Dr. Brian Arreola, performed to acclaim the lead tenor role of “Yoshizo” in the Japanese opera Hebionna (Snake Woman) by Asako Hirabayashi. The opera’s world premiere was received in a production in Rowe Recital Hall and was filmed for future distribution. The performance is the latest project in Arreola’s ongoing creative research of music by Asian and Asian-American composers.

