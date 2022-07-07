UNC Charlotte Master Of Science Program Ranked Highest Ever

UNC Charlotte’s Master of Science in Mathematical Finance program has soared to its highest national ranking ever. The program is No. 11 in the TFE Times’ 2022 Master of Financial Engineering program rankings. Over the past six years, the M.S. in Math Finance program has increased steadily in the rankings, rising nine slots since 2016. “UNC Charlotte’s M.S. in Mathematical Finance is proud to be a leader among financial engineering programs in the country,” said Dr. Yufeng Han, M.S. in Math Finance program director. “This ranking places us among elite institutions and demonstrates the quality of our quantitative graduate programs.”

