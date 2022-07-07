Queens University Charlotte Names Eight New Trustees

The board of trustees at Queens University of Charlotte has named eight new members to serve four-year terms effective July 1, 2022. The new trustees are Jennifer DeWitt, senior program officer at The Leon Levine Foundation; Rob Engel, chairman of corporate and investment banking at Wells Fargo; Brian Natwick, chairman and chief executive officer of Crescent Communities; Manuel Rey, regional president of Ameris Bank; Andrea Smith, former chief administrative officer at Bank of America; Margi Vagell, senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Lowe’s; Derek Wang, founder and chief executive officer of Stratifyd; and Reggie Willis, chief diversity officer at Ally Financial.

