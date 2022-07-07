Central Piedmont Parr Center Opens

Central Piedmont Community College announced that the Parr Center, its new hub of student life on Central Campus, has opened its doors. The 183,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility was built with Mecklenburg County bonds and other funds and was designed by Morris Berg and Moody Nolan Architects, with construction management services provided by Rodgers and R.J. Leeper Construction. It is the largest building constructed in the 59-year history of the college. “With its prominent location on Elizabeth Avenue, the Parr Center is destined to become the new front door to Central Campus and its signature building,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president, Central Piedmont.

