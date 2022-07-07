UNC Charlotte Doctoral Candidate Named NCCU Associate Vice Chancellor

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has named UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business doctoral candidate Derrick Magee as associate vice chancellor of Campus Enterprises. Magee will defend his dissertation in fall 2022. Professor Reginald Silver, associate dean for Graduate and Executive Programs in Charlotte’s Belk College of Business, said, “Derrick is an experienced professional who has now added doctoral-level research skills to his toolkit.

MORE …