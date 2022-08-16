Johnson C. Smith University Poised To Fulfill Its Mission

Johnson C. Smith University kicked off the start of the fall 2022 semester with an Opening School Conference featuring a speech from President Clarence D. Armbrister.

“In many respects, there are more existential challenges today than many of us have had to face in our lifetime,” said Armbrister to faculty and staff in Sarah Belk Grambell Auditorium Wednesday morning. “JCSU is still poised to fulfill its mission, even in the face of these existential challenges.”

