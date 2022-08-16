Central Piedmont’s First Day Of Classes August 15

Traffic can be heavy during the first week of school; arrive early to allow enough time to park and find your way. Use designated crosswalks. If driving, watch out for pedestrians and people riding bikes and scooters.

Meet your librarians: They know everything, or they know how to find it! Resources for your class, help with learning technology, librarians will help connect you to resources you need.

Locate your student services support: Counseling for personal support, Career Services to get you ready for a job, Navigators and Advisors to guide you through school, Single Stop for food pantries and other benefits, Tutoring for so many subjects….there are so many student services at Central Piedmont to help you be successful!

Download the Brightspace Pulse app: Login to Brightspace through our website or download the Pulse app to stay on top of all your discussion boards, assignments and due dates. The app makes it easy to stay organized with notifications!

MORE …