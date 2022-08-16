UNC Charlotte Urban Institute Provides Details About Charlotte’s Creative Community

When it comes to the creative scene, Charlotte isn’t often mentioned in the same breath with peer cities like Austin or Nashville. After all, the city’s unofficial tagline is “Banktown,” not something like “Music City” or “Keep Austin Weird.”

But Charlotte has a thriving creative community. And a new survey by the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute provides more details about Charlotte’s creative community, as well as its assets, challenges and what we can do to provide more support.

