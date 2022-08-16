Second Charlotte 49er Chosen NCAA Woman Of The Year Nominee

UNC Charlotte women’s tennis player Rocio Safont was selected as an NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, joining volleyball player Sydney Rowan as CLT’s two nominees. The NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service, and leadership.

A four-time All-Conference USA singles selection, Safont ended her career as Charlotte’s all-time career wins leader in singles and doubles. She is the only Charlotte tennis player, men’s or women’s, to win 100 singles matches in a career (102) and she is tied atop the CLT women’s tennis career doubles victories leaderboard with 84 wins.

MORE …