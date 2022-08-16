UNC Charlotte Welcomes 2022 Distinguished Lecturer

The Department of Art & Art History at UNC Charlotte welcomes Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Lewis as the College of Arts + Architecture’s 2022 Distinguished Lecturer.

Sarah Elizabeth Lewis is an associate professor at Harvard University in the Department of History of Art and Architecture and the Department of African and African American Studies.

Her award-winning “Vision & Justice” issue of Aperture magazine received the 2017 Infinity Award for Critical Writing and Research from the International Center of Photography and launched the larger Vision and Justice Project, based on the topic of her core curriculum course at Harvard University.

Dr. Lewis will speak about creativity in her lecture, “The Rise.”

