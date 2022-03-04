Johnson C. Smith University President Joins President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) uplifted Clarence D. “Clay” Armbrister, the 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University, as her Hometown Hero virtual guest to President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress. Armbrister is currently leading efforts to invest in and improve Charlotte’s West Side, both at JCSU and along the Beatties Ford Road corridor, that have been made possible by the American Rescue Plan.

