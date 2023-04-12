Johnson C. Smith University Searching For 15th President

The Board of Trustees of Johnson C. Smith University announce of the search for the 15th President of the university. Steven L. Boyd, Chair, Board of Trustees, will serve as chair of the presidential search committee.

The search committee invites the entire JCSU community to provide feedback for the search process. Regular updates on the search process will be provided on the Presidential Search website and via email.

WittKieffer, a national search firm with substantial experience in presidential and executive searches in higher education, is assisting with the search. Christine J. Pendleton, consultant, will lead the WittKieffer team with Darrien Davenport, Ed.D. and Jevon Walton. This team brings deep experience in executive search with HBCUs and liberal arts institutions.

