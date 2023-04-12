Coach Poggi’s Team Debuts in 2023 Charlotte Spring Game April 22

The Charlotte 49ers will host their annual Football Spring Game, Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Seating in the stadium will be general admission.

This will be the first chance for 49ers fans to see head coach Biff Poggi’s 2023 team in action. Poggi was named head coach of the 49ers in November and assembled a roster that includes numerous new faces. Charlotte’s spring roster includes over 40 new players, including 15 transfers from power five schools and a total of 29 Div. I transfers.

“We are excited about the energy and effort with which our players and staff are attacking each day this spring,” said Poggi.

