Joining Other SigEp Chapters Nationally, Davidson College Gets 5 Years For Hazing

The Davidson College chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon joins a growing list of chapters nationally that have had their charters revoked for hazing. The Davidson SigEp had appealed the Spring 2023 suspension and after investigations by the national office the resulting judgement included a five year term.

Lisa Combs, SigEp associate vice president for engagement, in an alumni email, stated, “During the 2023 spring semester, the chapter acknowledged it had engaged in hazing of new members, participated in the college’s accountability process, and received an outcome that it appealed,” Combs said. “The appeals process concluded at the end of the most recent fall semester and confirmed the earlier findings.”